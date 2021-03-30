Data Suggests Vaccinated Individuals Don't Carry Virus or Get Sick: CDC

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline and vaccinations rise, people that have been fully vaccinated are wondering if they could still get the virus and if they can spread it.

“This pandemic, everything is so new, everything is constantly changing constantly evolving,” said teacher Angela Dancheva.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The San Jose resident is fully vaccinated and not quite sure what to think about information that comes out of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“They are always changing,” said hospitality worker Yvonne Duarte. “The only thing I can say is just be informed do the best that you can.”

Their reaction comes after hearing this statement from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

“Our data from the CDC today suggests that vaccinated people don’t carry the virus, don’t get sick and that it’s not just in clinical trials, but it’s also in real world data,” said Walensky.

The director is referring to a new study of nearly 4,000 frontline workers, some vaccinated and some not. They tested themselves weekly for COVID-19 infections between December and March.

Among fully vaccinated people in the study, there were only three COVID-19 infections detected.

Unvaccinated participants logged 161 covid cases, scientific evidence experts say proves fully-vaccinated people are protected in two ways.

“Essentially vaccines block you from getting and giving the virus,” said UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi, adding this new information is significant.

“You can feel safe as a vaccinated person going indoor dining, going to a gym, going to the movies, going to places you did not feel safe before,” said Ghandi.

You can feel safe, she said, without being reckless.

“Now they can rewrite guidelines and say vaccinated people can be around unvaccinated people even without masks and distancing,” said Ghandi. “Not out in public because we don’t know who is vaccinated and who is not, still going to maintain masks and distancing until everyone who wants to get a vaccine can get it.”