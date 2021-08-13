Vaccinated Marin County Resident Dies From COVID-19: Official

Health leaders in Marin County said a vaccinated COVID-19 patient has died from complications of the virus.

The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services announced on Thursday that the person was over the age of 75. But they won't reveal whether the patient had any other underlying health conditions.

This is the first breakthrough COVID-19 death reported in the county.

In a statement, Marin County health officials said that “vaccinations remain our most effective tool in preventing severe illness and death.”

Marin County health officials added that COVID-19 mortality in the county has dropped more than twenty fold since January after the wide uptake of vaccines, and that over 95% of Marin County residents over the age of 65 are vaccinated.

Health officials are reminding the public to get vaccinated and to wear their masks, regardless of their vaccination status.