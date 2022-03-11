coronavirus

Vaccine Mandate Ends at Most Indoor Settings in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco on Friday lifted its proof of vaccination or a negative test requirement to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor public settings, though it's still up to individual businesses if they wish to check vaccine cards.

The San Francisco Public Health Department said the change comes with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing to decline.

Businesses can still decide to be more restrictive than the local health guidelines, officials said.

"With cases and hospitalizations continuing to fall and our high vaccination rate providing a strong defense against the virus, San Francisco is ready to further reduce COVID-19 restrictions and allow individuals to make their own decisions to protect themselves and their loved ones. The proof of vaccination and testing requirements served their purpose in keeping these spaces as safe as possible for staff and patrons. Rolling it back is part of coming out of crisis mode and learning to live with the virus," Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip said in a statement this week.

Meanwhile, proof of vaccination or a negative test will still be required to enter indoor "mega" events, officials said citing state guidelines. An indoor mega event is any gathering of 1,000 people or more.

