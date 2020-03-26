VTA Light Rail Service Shut Down After Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

All Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail service was shut down until further notice Thursday after an operator trainee tested positive for COVID-19, a VTA spokesperson confirmed.

Six trains were in operation when service was shut down at 11:30 p.m., according to VTA officals. Sweeps were made to ensure no customers were left stranded.

Effective March 26, light rail service has been suspended until further noticeOperators are being told to shelter in place until they receive further instructions to quarantine and/or be tested. Posted by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265 on Thursday, March 26, 2020

Operators were told to shelter in place. They will be notified if they need to quarantine or be tested for the coronavirus. All of the trains will be sanitized.

Officials said that although other trains were set aside for such an event, ridership decreased by 82% after the county’s shelter in place order went into effect and the VTA will focus its efforts on bus service.