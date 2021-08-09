coronavirus

What the FDA's Full Approval of COVID-19 Vaccine Could Mean for Businesses

The COVID-19 vaccine is closer to receiving full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, and that could mean vaccination mandates at many businesses in the private sector.

Dr. Anthony Fauci this week addressed the timeline for the approval, saying it could be withing the next 2-3 weeks. He also explained if the FDA does grant full approval private companies likely will be issuing vaccine mandates for employees.

"It's fair for the staff, it's fair for the customer," one business owner says.

