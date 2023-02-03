What to Know as State, Federal COVID-19 Emergency Declarations End

With the California COVID-19 state of emergency ending Feb. 28 and the federal declaration ceasing May 11, people may be wondering if and how they'll still be able get vaccinations and boosters.

Local pharmacies and medical facilities will continue administering the bivalent vaccine or paxlovid anti-COVID pills for free after those dates. But the government will no longer cover those costs; instead private and government health insurance plans will pay them.

UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong tells why these end dates do not mean COVID is no longer a problem.

