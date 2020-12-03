What's Next for Restaurants, Businesses in New California Stay-at-Home Order?

Bay Area restaurants are scrambling again after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new coronavirus stay-at-home order due to surging cases and hospitalizations.

In San Francisco, hair salons and restaurants said it has already been an incredibly hard year.

Ahmet's Barber and Hair Styling in the Financial District is still allowed to open, but business is down.

The the shop reopened after closing for six months during the pandemic, not much changed. Few workers returned to the office, which meant fewer people coming in for haircuts.

In San Francisco, the already battered restaurant industry is trying to figure out how to survive if forced back into take out only under this new stay-at-home order. Christie Smith reports.

Newsom estimated the Bay Area may be just weeks away from triggering the new order, which is based on how many ICU beds are available in the region.

In San Francisco's North Beach, the California Fish Market Restaurant has built up the option to serve outdoor dining. The restaurant is left trying to figure out what to do if they are unable to offer outdoor dining due to the stay-at-home order.

In Alameda County, the health department put businesses and people who live and work here on notice, saying, “If this situation worsens, we may need to enact the state’s stay-at-home restrictions before the bay area region meets the threshold … of below 15% ICU capacity.”

The owner of Nonni’s Bistro in Pleasanton had an emotional response to the governor's announcement, saying he was worried.

“If that’s the case, I will have to lay off most of my people again. It's Christmas time and it’s no fun for them or anybody. The situation seems dire,” said Jon Magnusson.

Danville barbershop owner Michael Mejia has been through the mandatory COVID-19 shutdown several times. He’s not looking forward to another one.

“Safety of other people is the most important thing,” he said. “Being a barber hairdresser you care about the community you’re in. Health is the most important thing rather than making money at this point.”

Many other business owners are saying the same thing. They want safety for their customers but the roller coaster ride is putting them in a situation where they may have to close permanently.