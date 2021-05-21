White House Partners With Dating Apps to Get Users Vaccinated

Get a shot. Then, get a date.

That’s the latest push from the White House, which has encouraged popular dating apps to have singles promote not just their relationship status but their vaccine status as well.

They are even adding new “I’m vaccinated” badges on profiles.

Sunnyvale resident Anthony Metrulas uses a few of the dating apps.

“People are looking for safety and to be comfortable. I think it’s a smart idea,” he said.

Other singles "swipe left" on the idea.

“I don’t think you should completely pass me up if I’m not vaccinated,” said Redwood City resident Lois Taukeiaho.

The Biden administration said it’s serious about entering the dating game and thinks the apps participation will help boost plateauing vaccine numbers.

A recent Tinder survey found half of its younger users were only interested in dating someone who had received their shots.

“In all seriousness, people are interested in other things in life besides the vaccine. But the vaccine enables people to back to the things they enjoy in life,” said Andy Slavitt, White House COVID-19 Response Team Senior Advisor.

Popular dating apps likes Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge and many others will add features to let singles know if a potential match has been vaccinated.

Some will offer premium access to encourage more people to get their shots and even a filter, so you can only see other vaccinated people.

“Since, I’ve been vaccinated, I think I’d be more comfortable to know someone else is vaccinated,” said Metrulas.

Perhaps, it will increase vaccine numbers and lift your love life, that was put on pause in the pandemic.