Wildfire Preps Force PG&E to Shut Off Power for East Bay Residents Sheltering at Home

Danville residents are frustrated and angry after PG&E pulled the plug on their power meters Thursday to do wildfire safety work.

Many said turning off the power during shelter-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic makes no sense.

Some residents said they will have to restock on food since the power shutoff left their fridge unusable for an extended amount of time.

Parts of Danville are without power for 8 hours today as @PGE4Me does wildfire safety work. They say it’s critical work that must be done before wildfire season but residents say it’s making sheltering at home very difficult. pic.twitter.com/84SrA4nORd — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) April 16, 2020

PG&E said the work cannot be delayed with wildfire season quickly approaching. Crews installed devices that can automatically de-energize distribution circuits in high-risk Danville neighborhoods to help prevent wildfires.

Over 220 customers lost power in Danville during the wildfire safety work, with another six homes experiencing shut-offs in Orinda. PG&E said other Bay Area neighborhoods may face similar shut-offs in the coming weeks.