ba.2

Will BA.2 Cause Another COVID Surge?

By Ian Cull

NBC Universal, Inc.

The COVID BA.2 subvariant is not new, but is starting to infect more people around the globe, including parts of Europe.

Scientists and health officials are keeping an eye on the subvariant's progression. While the CDC said 99.5% of the country lives in a low to medium COVID risk area, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the President Joe Biden, over the weekend warned of an uptick in cases in the United States from BA.2.

Still, Fauci does not expect a surge.

ba.2 5 hours ago

BA.2: Could We See Another COVID Spike?

coronavirus 14 hours ago

FDA Advisory Committee to Discuss Future of Covid Boosters

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Monica Gandhi said UK and Denmark are good indicators on what to expect in the United States.

"Their cases went up, but their hospitalizations stayed flat," Gandhi said. "So that really is that decoupling of cases and hospitalizations that occur with variants when you have high rates of vaccinations like we do in the Bay Area."

Gandhi also points out the World Health Organization study showing those infected with the original omicron, or BA.1, have strong protection.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

ba.2coronaviruspandemic
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us