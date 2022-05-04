Worry Grows for Mother's Day Gatherings as COVID Cases Increase

As the number of local COVID cases are once again rising in every Bay Area county, some residents are worried.

For some, there's new concerns about Mother's Day gatherings this weekend and how to protect mothers, grandmothers and the rest of the family.

If you're planning to take your mom out to eat, doctors say outdoor dining is the best option to opt for to reduce the risk of getting COVID.

"I think we will continue to see an increase in cases as people get together," said UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That anticipated increase comes on top of a slow surge that started last month.

"In the Bay Area, we've seen an uptick in cases of 155% between the beginning of April to where we are right now," Dr. Chin-Hong said.

Many moms aren't sure what their families are planning for them on Mother's Day, including Nancy Hemmen from Campbell.

Hemmen, however, does have one request.

"I would like to be outside just to be cautious with COVID," she said.

Shirkers Pensler from Los Gatos said her brunch with family will definitely be outdoors.

"We always eat outdoors now," she said, "we don't ever eat indoors until things change."

Dr. Chin-Hong advises mothers, if 65 or older and unboosted or unvaccinated, "to take more care just like in previous surges with outdoor celebrations and also using a rapid test."

He also suggests to keep your party size small and mask up in all crowded areas in the days before Mother's Day.