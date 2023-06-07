Dates, times announced for 49ers' three preseason games

The 49ers will battle a familiar face in one of their three preseason games.

The NFL officially announced the complete 2023 preseason schedule on Wednesday afternoon, with San Francisco scheduled to face off against three AFC West teams.

8/13 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 p.m.

8/19 Denver Broncos at 49ers, 5:30 p.m.

8/25 Los Angeles Chargers at 49ers, 7:00 p.m.

San Francisco will hold joint practices with Las Vegas prior to the preseason matchup on August 13, where the 49ers will face off against former quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Raiders this offseason.

After Garoppolo reportedly failed his initial physical with Las Vegas due to a foot injury he sustained in Week 13 with the 49ers, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that Garoppolo is expected to be ready for the start of Raiders training camp.

Which of his former quarterback teammates will Garoppolo face off against? That remains to be seen.

If the 49ers' quarterback competition still is ongoing throughout training camp, all three of Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold -- if healthy -- could see playing time in one or all three of San Francisco's preseason games.

