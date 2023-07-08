Davion Mitchell

Kings' Mitchell working on shot with Steph's longtime trainer

By Eduardo Razo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kings guard Davion Mitchell is known for his defensive prowess and tenacity on the court, but the 24-year-old appears to want his offensive to match what he brings on defense.

NBC Sports California's Kings play-by-play announcer Mark Jones spoke with Mitchell at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, who shared with Jones his focus on improving his jumper this offseason. 

The Baylor product has dedicated time this summer to honing his shooting skills. Mitchell is working with renowned shooting coach Brandon Payne, who is famously known as Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's longtime shooting guru.

Mitchell's emphasis on improving his jump shot demonstrates his commitment to becoming a more well-rounded player. The Kings' first-round selection in the 2021 NBA Draft has taken steps to improve offensively.

In his second NBA season, Mitchell improved his points per game as a rookie, registering 11.5 in 2022-23. However, his shooting percentage from the floor (41.8) and 3-point range (31.6) did dip from his first season in the league.

Sacramento duo Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox are leading the charge, but the Kings need scoring depth. Malik Monk was one player that provided the secondary offense, so it seems Mitchell wants to do the same this coming season.

He already has gained a reputation for his tenacious defense and ability to disrupt opponents. By seeking out Payne's assistance, Mitchell is taking a proactive approach to elevating his shooting skills.

Learning from the best in the business to enhance his shooting ability will make him an even greater asset for the Kings.

