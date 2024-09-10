Fall back: When daylight saving time ends and switch to standard time begins

We're coming up on that time of year when we all get to enjoy an extra hour of sleep one weekend but have to endure shorter days and longer nights.

Here's what to know about the end of daylight saving time and the return to standard time.

When does daylight saving time end?

Daylight saving time comes to an end and standard time takes over on Sunday, Nov. 3.

When the time is about to hit 2 a.m., clocks "fall back" one hour to 1 a.m.

What happens after the time change?

Sunrise and sunset on Sunday will be roughly one hour earlier than the day before. That means more light Sunday morning but less light when the evening rolls around.

Days will continue to gradually shorten while nights lengthen until the winter solstice on Saturday, Dec. 21. After that, we'll slowly start to see more and more daylight as the days go by and summer approaches.

When does daylight saving time return?

The switch back to daylight saving time will happen on Sunday, March 9, 2025. When the time is about to strike 2 a.m., clocks will "spring forward" to 3 a.m.

Does daylight saving time apply to the entire country?

No. Hawaii and most of Arizona stick to standard time year-round along with Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.