Interview shows Deebo is done with NFC championship questions

Over five months have passed since the 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, but that doesn't mean people have stopped asking Deebo Samuel about it.

The 49ers wide receiver came up with his own way to avoid those inquiries during an interview with "The Zach Gelb Show" on Monday, abruptly hanging up on the CBS Sports Radio host after a series of questions about the title game, the Eagles and their fans (h/t 49ers Webzone).

The awkward exchange began after Gelb asked Samuel about his NFC championship comments from February, when he told Mad Dog Sports Radio the 49ers would have defeated the Eagles by double digits if quarterback Brock Purdy hadn't been injured at the game's start.

"I don't think it would have been close."



Deebo Samuel tells @AdamSchein the #Niners would have beaten the #Eagles by double digits if Brock Purdy didn't get hurt.



Listen ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Cr4bmTAt3P — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) February 9, 2023

Fresh off the sting of what could have been, Samuel and other 49ers made their thoughts about the title game known in the immediate aftermath. But nearly half a year later, the wideout is done discussing the past.

Samuel told Gelb that topic is old, but the host persisted and followed up by asking the All-Pro if he still believed in his comments.

"I mean, I do, but I mean, that s--t is like, we're not going to keep talking about it," Samuel said. "I mean, I said what I said."

Case closed, right? Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL season, Gelb asked Samuel how he thought the 49ers-Eagles rematch Week 13 at Lincoln Financial Field will go.

"I don't know," Samuel responded. "Just wait until Week 13, 12, whatever week it is, and we'll show you."

Though Samuel clearly was over the Philadelphia questions, Gelb snuck in one more -- and that was the final straw. After the host told Samuel he and the 49ers certainly would be booed when they return to The Linc, the receiver cut the interview short.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel hangs up on The @ZachGelb Show after being asked about his comments following the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.



Full interview here: https://t.co/mZtvbK2sT0 pic.twitter.com/JUQpt7XcqP — CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) July 11, 2023

Gelb, frustrated, told listeners, "Deebo Samuel right there, doesn't want to answer a few questions. Are you serious? We got hung up on because all we did was ask him about the quarterback situation, and then Philadelphia, and we got hung up on by Deebo Samuel?

"That's a joke, an absolute joke. That's absurd."

If the moment made one thing clear, it's that Samuel is done with questions about last season -- for good. The renowned "wide back" is more focused on improving upon his 2022 performance than continuing to harp on the devastating loss.

It won't be long before he and the rest of the 49ers can back up their words from the year's start, however, as San Francisco prepares to report for training camp this month.



