How Deebo hilariously kept Shanahan updated on offseason work

SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was hard on himself with his assessment of his 2022 NFL season.

Maybe it was a little too hard on himself, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says he liked hearing Samuel’s critical self-assessment.

"I don’t think Deebo had to be that harsh on himself to you guys, but it was cool to watch," Shanahan said on Tuesday as the 49ers reported to training camp.

Samuel worked harder this offseason to put himself in position to recapture his form of 2021. He kept Shanahan updated on his progress with constant pictures from his camera roll.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Never had a grown man send me so many pictures with his shirt off," Shanahan said of Samuel.

"Never had a grown man send me so many pictures with his shirt off, but it looks good."



Shanahan believes Deebo can return to his 2021 form, and he's seen the proof 😂 pic.twitter.com/Qx1WOQXvuY — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 25, 2023

When the 49ers last gathered for the team’s mandatory minicamp in June, Samuel told the local media he was "awful" last season and he looked "sluggish."

Samuel’s production certainly fell off from an All-Pro season in 2021.

He caught 56 passes for 632 yards in 2022 and his average-per-reception dropped from 18.2 to 11.3.

"Deebo is one of the best players in this league, and any time he doesn’t play like one of the best players in this league, everyone is going to be disappointed, including himself," Shanahan said.

"Because he wasn’t one of the best players in the league, I think he was disappointed. I think he can get back to playing a little more like he did in ’21. He took one small step back. It doesn’t mean he can’t take two steps forward."

Samuel was the 49ers’ best player in 2021. He caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards in the regular season and added 365 yards on the ground.

After that breakout season, Samuel engaged in a contract dispute with the team and requested a trade. Eventually, he signed a three-year extension worth $71.5 million.

When he spoke to the media in June, Samuel admitted his contract situation during the offseason impacted his preparation.

"Where Deebo was the last time you saw him showed his mind was right to get back to that spot," Shanahan said. "That’s been what’s cool about him in his 40 days away.

"Deebo is in a really good spot. I’m really excited for this year."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast