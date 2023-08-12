Deebo Samuel

Samuel, 49ers' veteran WRs prank rookies with huge dinner bill

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers' veteran wide receivers pulled a fast one on their rookie counterparts.

In a clip posted to rookie receiver Isaiah Winstead's Instagram story, Samuel is seen holding a bill from a dinner at a Las Vegas restaurant that amounts to $15,134.30.

The staggering bill appears to be from a rookie-funded wide receiver dinner, but Samuel later clarified it was a prank to scare the 49ers' youngsters and the real cost was $2,500.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Don't worry, it was just $2,500. What a bargain, right?

San Francisco currently has 11 receivers in training camp, with two rookies: Winstead and Ronnie Bell. A $2,500 bill still equates to over $200 per person.

Rookie dinners are an annual tradition in the NFL and a way for veterans to welcome first-year players to the league. However, most veterans, like Samuel, end up paying for some if not the entire bill themselves after giving the youngsters a good scare.

News

California 1 hour ago

Researchers have identified a new pack of endangered gray wolves in California

maui wildfires 5 hours ago

San Francisco organizations show support for people impacted by Maui wildfires

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Deebo Samuel
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us