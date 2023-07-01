Sabonis agrees to five-year, $217M extension with Kings

Domantas Sabonis will remain in Sacramento for the next five seasons.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday evening, citing Sabonis' agents, Greg Lawrence and Jason Ranne, that the All-Star center has agreed to a contract renegotiation and extension worth $217 million over five years.

Wojnarowski provided further contract details, reporting that the Kings are using current salary cap space to deliver an additional $8.6 million to raise Sabonis' 2023-2024 earnings to $30.6 million. The reworked deal includes a four-year extension that will give Sabonis nearly $200 million more over the life of his contract. The two sides, according to Wojnarowski, reached a formal agreement Saturday night.

Sabonis arrived in Sacramento as part of a blockbuster trade midway through the 2021-22 season that sent future All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristian Thompson to Indiana in exchange for Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2023 second-round draft pick. Coincidentally, Haliburton recently agreed to a massive five-year max contract extension worth $260 million with the Pacers on Friday night.

Since the trade, Sabonis has established himself as one of the best big men in the league and has created quite the formidable duo with All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox. The 6-foot-11 center played a huge role in Sacramento snapping its 16-season playoff drought and securing the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference last season.

In 79 games, Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, with a career-high 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists on his way to receiving All-NBA Third Team honors and being named an All-Star for the third time in his career. Sabonis also led the NBA in rebounds and double-doubles.

After arguably his best season yet, Sabonis will look to build on his monumental success as the Kings look to further establish themselves as championship contenders next season.