Report: DiVincenzo leaves Warriors for $50M Knicks contract

Donte DiVincenzo's tenure with the Warriors reportedly has come to an end.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing DiVincenzo's agent Jason Glushon, that the veteran shooting guard has agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract with the New York Knicks.

DiVincenzo signed a two-year, $9.3 million contract with Golden State last offseason and officially declined his 2023-24 player option on Tuesday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In his one season with the Warriors, DiVincenzo averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game on 43.5-percent shooting from the field and 39.7 percent from 3-point range.

The scrappy guard became a fan-favorite in the Bay Area and played important minutes for the Warriors throughout the regular season and in the playoffs. DiVincenzo started 36 games but primarily was one of coach Steve Kerr's go-to weapons off the bench.

The 26-year-old now joins an exciting core of Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Josh Hart in the Big Apple.

