49ers' Jackson ready for anything after offseason work, challenge

SANTA CLARA — Drake Jackson's offseason training didn't include preparing to cover and break up passes intended for running back Elijah Mitchell, but that’s exactly what he did during 49ers practice Sunday.

The athletic edge rusher was the last line of defense on a blitz package that left the middle of the field without linebacker coverage. Jackson was able to keep up with Mitchell and break up the pass.

"I'm just happy I stayed with him," Jackson said after practice. "I'm just trying to make a play, and stop the offense from making a play. That play, it just so happened that I had to do what I had to do. It's just the plays that we are given. I don’t really see us dropping like that but whatever we have to do, we are going to do."

Jackson was challenged by defensive line coach Kris Kocurek after the 2022 NFL season to stay focused during the offseason in order to put on muscle mass and increase his strength. The USC product reshaped his physique while maintaining his ability to “bend” around the edge.

Coach Kyle Shanahan has been impressed by the second-year pro's diligence. The 49ers' brain trust has been looking for a bookend to play opposite of reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa so that San Francisco can return to the level of dominance it showed in 2019.

After practice, Shanahan explained why Jackson got caught in coverage on the play.

"That just happens every time that an inside linebacker blitzes and you're in scat protection," Shanahan said. "The back goes, a D-end has to peel so that's just all of football, whoever that is. That's just an unfortunate situation when defenses call those blitzes, they're praying that's not the offensive play call.

"Sometimes it happens but that's never something that people want to happen, but something you have to deal with it if the plays match up."

Jackson said that he has enjoyed the challenge by Kocurek and has already felt the difference compared to his first training camp last year. He believes it will not only help him become a better player but also a better person.

"I definitely feel the difference," Jackson said. "I felt the difference striding out, doing regular things. Really it was just for me, working on myself. I felt like I needed to get bigger to sustain throughout the season."

"I can’t wait until we actually get in and start doing things with pads on."

Jackson will get his chance Monday.

