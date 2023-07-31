Draymond Green

Frye admits Cavs tried to bait Draymond in 2016 NBA Finals

By Tristi Rodriguez

Draymond Green admittedly has said he cost the Warriors a championship in 2016, and things could have been much worse.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye recently revealed he and his teammates purposely agitated Green during the intense Cavaliers-Warriors NBA Finals matchup.

When asked if the Cavaliers baited Green into getting suspended from the series, Frye didn't hesitate with his response.

"Of course," he replied. "What do you mean? Of course. Everybody was trying to bait him. Are you joking? He shouldn't have had that many fouls. He shouldn't have been kicking people in their [groin]. It's not our fault. We're supposed to take advantage. If somebody's shoe was untied, I'm going to step on their laces. No harm, no foul. It's part of the game.

"He knew we were baiting him. If you watch that game, everyone was trying to bait him. And they're mad about it. You know what you should've been mad about? The 25 other technicals. Crazy technicals."

Golden State had a 3-1 series lead before Green swung at LeBron James' groin in Game 4, leading to his Game 5 suspension. From that point on, Cleveland won three consecutive contests and eventually the series to be crowned champions.

Had Green not been suspended and the Warriors won, he likely would have been the Finals MVP after a stellar showing in the series, particularly in Game 7. Green finished with 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting with 15 rebounds and nine assists in the do-or-die game.

But that's since been overshadowed by his suspension and the Warriors' infamous loss.

