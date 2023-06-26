Perk argues Draymond is ‘worth every single dollar' of $100M

It appears likely impending free agent Draymond Green will re-sign with the Warriors, but how much might the veteran forward's new contract be worth?

The four-time NBA champion seemed to hint at his expectations last week, implying his fingers are crossed for a $100 million contract with a post to his Instagram story.

And while some might think Green shouldn't receive such a lucrative pay day, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins argued the 33-year-old's case with a passionate argument Monday on "First Take."

"Draymond Green is a guy that every single season, right, is in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year," Perkins said. "Draymond Green is arguably one of the greatest defensive players that this game has ever seen. His ability to switch out and go 1 through 5, his ability to play the center position, anchor a defense. What he brings to the table is invaluable. ...

"Draymond Green is the only player in the league that can elevate a team without scoring 20 points a game and make them a title contender, a championship contender. When you look at a team like the Memphis Grizzlies, when you look at a team like the Miami Heat, when you look at a team like the Los Angeles Lakers, Draymond Green could go to any one of those teams and instantly make them a title favorite just by his impact on the floor and what he brings.

"That is crazy, but he is worth every single dollar of $100 million."

Perkins' speech came after fellow ESPN analyst Freddie Coleman said Green isn't a $100 million player, unless that contract is a 10-year deal. Coleman also found it "interesting" the Warriors traded Jordan Poole, clearly holding Green's value to the team in higher regard.

But there's no guarantee Green will be back with Golden State for the 2023-24 NBA season after declining his $27.6 million player option, and teams of course are interested in his services. He'll officially become an unrestricted free agent Friday, but league insider Marc Stein reported this week that there's "strong confidence emanating from the Bay Area that an agreement on a multi-year deal for Green to stay right where he's always been is forthcoming."

Stein also reported, citing league sources, that a three-year contract is a popular current projection for Green (h/t Bleacher Report). His last Warriors contract was for four years, $99.7 million, and Green since has helped bring another NBA title to the Bay while maintaining his status as one of the league's top defenders and veteran leaders.

Will Green crack $100 million this time around? That remains to be seen, but Perkins certainly believes the longtime Warriors deserves it.

