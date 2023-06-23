Draymond seemingly hints at what he expects in next deal

Draymond Green's future is one of the biggest question marks hovering over not just the Warriors, but the entire NBA world.

While NBA analysts and Twitter basketball experts try to pick apart Green's next move, the four-time champion himself gave a hint at where his head might be during this time of uncertainty.

On his Instagram story, Green reshared a graphic of a quote from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, stating the forward is "easily worth" another $100 million. Green added three emojis, seemingly hinting at what he's looking for in his next contract.

The 33-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent on June 30 for the first time in his career after declining his player option for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Green was a restricted free agent in 2015 before signing a five-year deal worth $82 million with Golden State. He then inked a four-year extension worth $100 million in 2019.

Now, he'll explore the open market in hopes of getting a similar bag.

