Draymond reveals Steph's habit to thrive late in career

Draymond Green knows just how much work Steph Curry puts in to be the best.

Speaking with Paul George on the latest episode of the "Podcast P with Paul George," Green explained how Curry has remained so effective even as he enters the end of his prime.

"I think the change that I've watched him make as far as the weight room goes over the last three years or so, speaks to his work ethic and who he is because if Steph doesn't get stronger post-2020, he's still shooting the piss out the ball, but him getting as strong as he's got has actually changed his game -- it's actually made him much more effective," the 33-year-old shared.

Green added that Curry is able to get to his spots easily because of his extreme dedication to the weight room.

"He's in the weight room after shootaround, he's in the weight room before the game, he's doing a full lift after," Green said. "He's in the weight room before practice, he's in the weight room after practice, every single day."

The four-time NBA champion recalled how he and the rest of the Warriors used to think of ways to avoid the weight room. But seeing how Curry has transformed his mindset regarding lifting weights showed Green just how much of a competitor Curry is and how it speaks to his work ethic.

"And then also in watching him work out, he's gonna work out as long as he has to to accomplish whatever it is he set out to accomplish that day," Green said. "You watch this dude work out man, there's times where a significant part of his workout, he can't shoot a shot unless he can run a full-court sprint.

"And now you imagine, we all know how good of a shooter Steph is, so we can all imagine the amount of shots you have to shoot to be that great."

Having been around Curry his entire career, Green marveled at just how quickly his teammate finishes his workouts because he wants to spend time with his family. Green noted that a workout that typically would take a regular person two-and-a-half hours will take Curry only 30 minutes.

As such, Curry's workouts not only impresses his teammates but also other players.

George asked Green if the rumors of Curry's intense workouts forcing other NBA players to quit after 10 minutes or vomit were true and Green said that the next time he's on the show, he'll share what Curry tells him.

What Green will share is whenever another player thinks they can keep up with Curry, there's a specific reason why.

"When people work out with him, like I watch him dumb his workout down now," Green continued. "Like he dumbs his workout down often, like if guys are gonna workout with him."

Green knows how important putting in the work is, having imparted some wisdom to young hoopers on how working out properly can help them make the NBA one day.

And if Green thinks Curry's workout and his work ethic is next level, one can only imagine how strenuous those workouts truly are.

