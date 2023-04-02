Dungeness Crab Season to End Early in California

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is ending this year’s Dungeness crab season earlier than expected, setting its end date on April 15 at noon. The early end, combined with a delayed start, means the 2023 season has been much shorter than usual.

The early end is due to Humpback whales, which are returning to coastal waters to forage for food. Those whales can get tangled in crabbing gear.

The order applies to fishing zones from the Sonoma-Mendocino county line to the Mexican border.