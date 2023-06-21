NHL Offseason

10 NHL teams that might want Karlsson trade with Sharks

By Sheng Peng

Every team in the NHL could use Erik Karlsson.

Who couldn’t find a place for a game-breaking, 101-point defenseman in their line-up?

Of course, it’s not Karlsson’s ability that makes him hard to move, it’s his age, No-Movement Clause, and most of all, that massive contract. The details of the 33-year-old’s pact with the San Jose Sharks are well-chronicled, and I dipped into the unprecedented contract-related ramifications of a potential Karlsson trade yesterday.

But where there’s a will, there might be a way.

“Teams get creative and find a way if that’s what they really want,” an NHL scout from outside the San Jose Sharks organization told San Jose Hockey Now.

Read the full story at San Jose Hockey Now

