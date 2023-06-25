Erik Karlsson

Karlsson reveals ‘open-minded' outlook on possible Sharks trade

By Sheng Peng

NASHVILLE – Erik Karlsson loves it in San Jose.

But the Sharks are four years and running out of the Stanley Cup playoffs and are at the beginning of a rebuild. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Karlsson isn’t getting any younger.

So a trade is on the way if the Sharks can find a taker for a large portion of Karlsson’s massive remaining contract, they can get an acceptable return, and if the likely 2023 Norris Trophy winner, who has a No-Movement Clause in his deal, signs off on his new destination.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“Time is running out. I played with too many guys throughout my career, amazing players and should be winners and should have won, that never did. I don’t want to be that guy. I want to win. That’s not to say I’m going to win, right? I want an opportunity to win,” Karlsson said Sunday from Bridgestone Arena, a day before the NHL Awards.

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

News

San Francisco 5 hours ago

San Francisco Pride Parade draws a crowd of hundreds of thousands

Santa Cruz 4 hours ago

San Jose man drove off road into Pacific Ocean, arrested for DUI in Santa Cruz: CHP

This article tagged under:

Erik Karlsson
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us