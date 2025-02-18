The Trump administration sent out termination notices to hundreds of workers within the Federal Aviation Administration over the weekend.

The termination notices came as understaffing issues were exposed within air traffic control towers following the deadly Washington, D.C. crash that claimed 67 lives just three weeks ago. None of the latest firing involve people in the towers, but many experts are still concerned.

The president of the Professional Aviation Specialists' Union said 300 members were given notice over the weekend. They include mechanics, information specialists, and aviation safety assistants, among others.

But air traffic controllers, who already face a nationwide shortage of more than 3,000, have not been let go.

"For the short term, there will probably be very little impact, but eventually these roles have to be filled," said Mike McCarron, an aviation expert.

McCarron, who worked at San Francisco International Airport for more than 25 years, said the positions are still important.

"All of these people -- although they may not be talking to an aircraft every day -- they still play a very critical role in the air safety system of the United States," McCarron said.

President Trump, without citing evidence, raised multiple possibilities on Thursday for the cause of the DC plane crash, including what he deserved as lowered hiring standards at the FAA. Trump told reporters the FAA’s pursuit of “diversity” hires led to an increase in nonwhite employees and workers with disabilities, some of whom Trump said are unqualified to be air traffic controllers. Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban reports.

On the other hand, retired Bay Area airlines pilot Doug Rice said the termination notices is not a big deal.

"These are not air traffic controllers, air safety inspectors or frontline aviation maintenance specialists," Rice said.

Rice said the workers might play a critical role someday and are new hires. In addition, Rice said not many are considering the FAA employs about 50,000 people.

"What we're looking at here is such a miniscule amount," Rice said.

A spokesperson for the FAA said on social media that the agency has "retained employees who perform safety and critical functions." The spokesperson also said the FAA continues to hire air traffic controllers, mechanics and other support staff.

It is expected more information about who was let go in this round of firings will be announced when the FAA's administrative offices reopen after the President's Day holiday.