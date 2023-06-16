Zaidi gets ‘special vibes' from Giants after ‘playoff team wins'

After a slow start to the 2023 MLB season, the Giants are starting to find their groove.

As winners of four straight games after sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals on the road, San Francisco heads into a pivotal series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Thursday, where he was asked if the Giants are starting to feel like a different team to him after an encouraging few weeks.

"It does. We had the conversation after one of those come-from-behind wins and I said 'This is a playoff-team win,'" Zaidi said. "It does seem like we've gotten more and more of those and even (Wednesday) you look at our lineup. We're facing a lefty and have [Mike Yastrzemski] hitting ninth, a guy who finished Top 10 in MVP voting a couple years ago and is a dangerous player and obviously got the big hit in that game.

"It is a tough lineup to get through, I think we're a tough matchup for other teams right now. Which if you're a playoff team you kind of want teams thinking this is going to be a grind facing these guys."

Not only have the Giants been playing like a team capable of competing for a playoff spot, but Zaidi feels his squad could be capable of much more.

"Obviously big series coming up starting (Friday), it will be a litmus test for us and we're feeling good about ourselves," Zaidi added. "The Dodgers have had a great year so far, too, so it'll be a huge series. Definitely, the team is giving off the vibes of a group that can do something special this year."

After finishing the month of April 11-16, the Giants went 17-12 in May and currently are 8-4 in the month of June heading into Friday's series-opener against the Dodgers.

If the Giants maintain this level of success throughout the summer, it certainly is possible that they could find themselves in a position to make a deep playoff run.



