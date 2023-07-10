Filip Zadina

Former first-round pick Zadina bets on himself with Sharks deal

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage.

The Sharks are taking another swing at the 2018 NHL Draft.

This time, it’s Filip Zadina, the No. 6 overall pick of that draft, that they’re taking a chance on with a one-year, $1.1 million contract.

Zadina was selected by the Detroit Red Wings. He could never quite find his footing in Motown, managing just 28 goals in 190 games in parts of five NHL seasons. The Czech sniper recently went unclaimed in waivers, in large part because of his contract -- he was owed two more years at $1.825 million AAV.

But then, the 6-foot winger boldly renounced the rest of his contract, leaving $4.56 million cash on the table, making himself an unrestricted free agent.

