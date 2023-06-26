How Kittle's latest tattoo turned into eerie coincidence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Many life occurrences seem to happen for a reason, and George Kittle’s latest tattoo is proof.

The 49ers’ All-Pro tight end recently added to his ink collection with an ode to “The Matrix” movie franchise, which stars Keanu Reeves. The series is famous for the descending green digital script that flows down the screen.

Now, down Kittle’s left forearm, is the quote “There is no spoon” in the shape of a bent spoon in that same Matrix-style script. What makes the addition so fortuitous is that the 49ers star had the work done one week before meeting Reeves at the end of May.

The two met at the Bottle Rock music festival in Napa, appearing on stage together. Kittle described the experience as “unbelievable.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the movie and/or the quote, here is the scene from which it appeared, with Reeves as the character Neo.

Spoon boy: Do not try and bend the spoon. That's impossible. Instead … only try to realize the truth.

Neo: What truth?

Spoon boy: There is no spoon.

Neo: There is no spoon?

Spoon boy: Then you'll see, that it is not the spoon that bends, it is only yourself.

Kittle also added a likeness of the Marvel character "Venom" to the same forearm during the offseason. Known as an avid Spider-Man fan, Kittle admires the character’s super-human strength.

