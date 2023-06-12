Where Giants rank in MLB's first All-Star Game voting returns

The MLB All-Star Game still is a month away, but MLB’s first voting returns provided an early look at which big league stars could take the field for the big event on July 11 in Seattle.

So far, the Giants are fairly represented in the premature standings, in which three players made the initial and unofficial cut.

Among the trio of Giants players, third baseman J.D. Davis has received the most votes (227,536) as of June 12, good enough for the No. 4 spot alongside other MLB third basemen.

THIRD BASEMEN

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals - 410,122 Austin Riley, Braves - 368,044 Max Muncy, Dodgers - 358,235 J.D. Davis, Giants - 227,536 Manny Machado, Padres - 191,629 Brett Baty, Mets - 93,247 Alec Bohm, Phillies - 81,779 Patrick Wisdom, Cubs - 74,744 Nick Senzel, Reds - 38,960 Brian Anderson, Brewers - 38,922

Davis wasn't even the starter at the beginning of the year, but it hasn't taken him long to take all of David Villar's playing time -- and make the most of it.

Meanwhile, Thairo Estrada’s 103,446 votes landed him in the No. 6 spot among the current second basemen standings.

SECOND BASEMEN

Luis Arraez, Marlins - 509,092 Ozzie Albies, Braves - 376,726 Nolan Gorman, Cardinals - 245,524 Miguel Vargas, Dodgers - 142,182 Jeff McNeil, Mets - 126,924 Thairo Estrada, Giants - 103,446 Ketel Marte, D-backs - 102,953 Nico Hoerner, Cubs - 84,061 Ha-Seong Kim, Padres - 82,879 Bryson Stott, Phillies - 74,663

Through 53 games so far, Estrada has a .842 OPS, nine homers and 14 stolen bases.

Lastly (fittingly), LaMonte Wade Jr. just made the cut with 53,648 votes.

RELATED: Matos' Triple-A tear continues as Giants fans beg for call-up

FIRST BASEMEN

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers - 775,503 Pete Alonso, Mets - 377,749 Matt Olson, Braves - 272,275 Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals - 178,238 Trey Mancini, Cubs - 79,229 Rowdy Tellez, Brewers - 65,316 Jake Cronenworth, Padres - 58,289 Carlos Santana, Pirates - 52,479 LaMonte Wade Jr., Giants - 53,648 Kody Clemens, Phillies - 49,976

To no one's surprise, Ronald Acuña Jr. (1,086,537) and Shohei Ohtani (924,182) lead all voting thus far. The first phase of All-Star voting goes through June 22.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast