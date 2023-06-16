Giants notes: Haniger out 10 weeks after forearm surgery

LOS ANGELES -- A large group of Giants players and staffers spent the off day at Disneyland, a trip that didn't provide much rest for the parents of young children, but did receive rave reviews from players who hadn't been before. Several others made the short drive to the Los Angeles Country Club to watch the U.S. Open, and manager Gabe Kapler picked up his son and went out for cheeseburgers and chicken strips.

But the day off in Los Angeles was not a fun one for Mitch Haniger.

Two days after taking a pitch off his right forearm, Haniger had a plate and screws inserted as he underwent surgery to repair a fractured ulna. The initial assessment from the Giants was that Haniger will be out 10 weeks, which costs him most of the rest of the season but does give him a chance to return in September.

Kapler said there's "some flexibility" with the return, although, given the nature of the injury, that could probably go either way. In the meantime, rookie Luis Matos will get the lion's share of the available playing time. Matos was in center field Friday for the opener against the Dodgers.

"I think it's a little bit of read-and-react," Kapler said of Matos' role. "Obviously he's in there today … I think he's going to see the field quite a bit and get quite a bit of opportunity."

Matos was part of the large group that traveled down to Anaheim on Thursday. He said the Star Wars section was his favorite part of the theme park, although the 21-year-old is not that familiar with the movies.

--- J.D. Davis took some swings and fielded grounders to test his sprained right ankle and said it went pretty well. The Giants are hopeful Davis can be available off the bench Friday night.

--- Ross Stripling (back) will throw three innings in a minor league game in Arizona on Saturday and then join Triple-A Sacramento to continue his rehab assignment. That timetable would sideline Stripling through the upcoming homestand, although it's possible he's an option when the Giants visit the Toronto Blue Jays, his previous team, the next week.

--- The most notable injury update came on the other side. Max Muncy tested his strained hamstring early in the afternoon but the Dodgers played it safe and put him on the 10-day IL.

That's a huge break for the Giants, who haven't been able to get Muncy out for several years now. Muncy has 25 homers in 75 games against the Giants and hit four homers and drove in 11 runs in a three-game series earlier this season.



