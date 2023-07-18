Giants' offense explodes to notch second win of day over Reds

In what ended up being a very long day for both the Giants and the Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco added two more victories to the win column on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, beating the Reds 11-10 in a thrilling three-and-a-half-hour marathon.

After a 4-2 win earlier in the day, Anthony DeSclafani (ND, 2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 5 K) was activated off the injured list and got the start against Reds righty Luke Weaver (ND, 2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, BB, 6 K).

The Giants' offense wasted no time jumping on Weaver. Wilmer Flores came up with two outs in the bottom of the first inning and blasted a solo home run, his second in as many games after collecting three hits in Monday's postponed contest.

A red-hot Wilmer gives the Giants an early lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3XKDtR3LcD — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 19, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

DeSclafani did not last long in this game after surrendering two-run homers to Reds outfielders Jake Fraley and Will Benson in the bottom of the first and second innings. His night came to a close after just two innings and the Giants trailing 4-1.

In need of a big hit, Flores came through again in the top of the third inning. With two runners on and two out, the Giants' hottest hitter blasted a game-tying three-run home run.

WILMER DOES IT AGAIN 😱 pic.twitter.com/r4fW3nuBdN — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 19, 2023

The Giants' offense, which had struggled mightily in recent weeks, came alive Tuesday night. Trailing 5-4 after a throwing error by relief pitcher Sean Manaea (2 1/3 IP, 2H, 3 ER, 2 R, BB, 3 K) led to a Reds run in the bottom of the fourth, Michael Conforto roped a game-tying single to center field, scoring Luis Matos from third in the top of the fifth.

Mike Yastrzemski followed with a booming two-run double to right center field, scoring Flores and Conforto and giving the Giants a 7-5 lead.

Yaz comes through in the clutch 👏 pic.twitter.com/HcXAdkZpAq — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 19, 2023

The lead was shortlived after Reds rookie infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand blasted a three-run home run into the upper deck in left field, his first in the major leagues. Cincinnati jumped out to an 8-7 lead.

With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the sixth, Flores came through again, scoring Brett Wisely from third on a sacrifice fly to right field and tying the game at eight runs apiece before Matos was thrown out at third base on the same play.

The Giants capitalized on a similar situation in the top of the seventh. With two outs and the bases loaded, Casey Schmitt drew a walk that scored the go-ahead run from third and gave the Giants the lead. Matos followed with a big two-run single that extended San Francisco's lead to 11-8.

Matos drives in two to cap off an impressive rookie rally 👏 pic.twitter.com/HNoiyRtCtc — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 19, 2023

The Reds, right on cue, responded with a two-run homer off the bat of Joey Votto that cut the Giants' lead to 11-10 in the bottom half of the inning.

RELATED: How Rogers' nifty move helped Giants extend winning streak

After Manaea departed in the fifth, the Giants turned to Mauricio Llovera, Scott Alexander, Jakob Junis and Taylor Rogers before Camilo Doval closed out San Francisco's second win of the day with his 30th save of the season.

The Giants, winners of seven straight games, are 13 games over .500 at 54-41 and sit just 1.5 games back of the first-place Dodgers (55-39) in the National League West.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast