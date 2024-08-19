Gilroy

Chick-fil-A set to open new South Bay location

By NBC Bay Area staff

A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in Chantilly, Virginia on January 2, 2015.
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

Chick-fil-A is coming to southern Santa Clara County.

The popular fast-food chain will open up a new location in Gilroy on Thursday, Aug. 22. The restaurant will be located at 7060 Chestnut St.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

It will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The new Gilroy location brings the number of Chick-fil-A restaurants in the greater Bay Area to 24, according to the company.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Gilroy
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us