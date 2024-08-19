Chick-fil-A set to open new South Bay location

Chick-fil-A is coming to southern Santa Clara County.

The popular fast-food chain will open up a new location in Gilroy on Thursday, Aug. 22. The restaurant will be located at 7060 Chestnut St.

It will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The new Gilroy location brings the number of Chick-fil-A restaurants in the greater Bay Area to 24, according to the company.