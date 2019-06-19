This June 22, 2018, file photo shows British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left, stand next to Boaty McBoatface, an autonomous underwater vehicle used for scientific research, on a visit to the National Oceanography Centre in Southampton, England.

The unmanned yellow submarine named Boaty McBoatface in a public vote in Britain three years ago discovered a link between Antarctic winds and rising sea temperatures, a significant climate change finding, on its first mission, NBC News reported.

Boaty collected water temperature, saltiness and turbulence data over 111.85 miles of mountainous underwater valleys that reached as deep as 2.5 miles. The information will help scientists predict how sea levels will rise in connection with climate change.

"The data from Boaty McBoatface gave us a completely new way of looking at the ocean," said Dr. Eleanor Frajka-Williams from the National Oceanography Centre in Southhampton, England.

The results of the three-day research, which took place in April 2017, were published this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.

Climate Change is Causing Billion-Dollar Disasters in US