Think You Know How to Be Eco-Friendly During a Heat Wave?

You’re trying to be eco-friendlier, but you just can’t turn off your AC unit and open your windows when it feels like 115 degrees outside.

We get it.

So how can you conserve energy while still staying cool in a heat wave?

Buildings account for approximately 40 percent of the world’s annual energy consumption, so it’s never too early to start practicing energy-efficient, long-term ways to cool your home.

Take our quiz below to see how much you know about green ways to cool your house and maintain your AC unit during these dog days of summer energy consumption: