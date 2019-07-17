80+ Types of Hummus Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

More than 80 different types of hummus have been recalled over listeria concerns, Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

The hummus being voluntarily recalled was made between May 30, 2019 and June 25, 2019.

There are concerns after listeria was identified at the manufacturing facility and not in the finished product during an FDA inspection.

All of the hummus is made by Pita Pal Foods, LP based in Houston Texas. The products were distributed nationwide and to the United Arab Emirates.

Anyone who may have purchased the products listed below are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can also contact the company at 832-803-9295 or email products@pitapal.com.

Click here to see the full list of recalled products.