95 Percent of Baby Foods Tested Contain Toxic Metals: Report - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

95 Percent of Baby Foods Tested Contain Toxic Metals: Report

The research was commissioned by Healthy Babies Bright Futures

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Not Getting Enough Sleep? What’s Your Excuse?
    Getty Images/Tetra images RF
    File photo

    There's a strong chance your baby's food contains traces of toxic heavy metals, including arsenic and lead, according to a new study.

    The research, commissioned by Healthy Babies Bright Futures (HBBF) and outlined in a report released Thursday, tested 168 baby foods for the presence of four heavy metals: arsenic, lead, mercury and cadmium, NBC news reported.

    They found that 95 percent of the baby foods were contaminated by at least one of the heavy metals, and one in four of the baby foods tested contained all four of the heavy metals.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices