Ruiz Foods Products Inc. is recalling 246,514 pounds of frozen, not ready to eat breakfast wraps containing bacon that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically small rocks.

The Denison, Texas-based company said the frozen egg, potato, bacon and cheese wraps were produced on Jan 17 and 18, 2019.

The wraps were sold as eight-pack family size film packages containing “EL MONTEREY EGG, POTATO, BACON & CHEESE SAUCE BREAKFAST WRAPS” with “Best if Used By” dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020 and lot codes 19017 and 19018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17523A” on the back of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered on June 14, 2019, when Ruiz Foods advised the USDA FSIS of three consumer complaints regarding foreign material in the wrap products. The company continues to investigate the source of the foreign material.

The company received a report of a potential injury associated with the consumption of the product.

The product should be thrown away, or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.