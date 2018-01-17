Britain Appoints 'Minister for Loneliness'

Britain has created a “minister for loneliness” to tackle public health problems associated with social isolation, NBC News reported.

The minister, Tracey Crouch, was appointed after research showed that one in 10 people felt lonely "always or often" and hundreds of thousands of the elderly hadn't spoken to a friend or relative in the past month.

The minister for sport and civil society, as the title is officially called, will come up with a national strategy to tackle isolation across all ages and find ways of measuring alienation in official statistics.