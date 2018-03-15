FDA Moves to Lower Nicotine in Cigarettes - NBC Bay Area
FDA Moves to Lower Nicotine in Cigarettes

The FDA believes the rule would "help avoid millions of tobacco-related deaths across the country," its commissioner said

    The Food and Drug Administration plans to try to make cigarettes less addictive by lowering the amount of nicotine in them, NBC News reports.

    The unprecedented move comes just nine years after the FDA got permission to regulate tobacco products.

    The FDA will propose the product-standard rule, Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Thursday, opening a long bureaucratic process.

    "This new regulatory step advances a comprehensive policy framework that we believe could help avoid millions of tobacco-related deaths across the country," he said in a statement.

