Ex-EPA Scientists to Release Air Pollution Report They Say Agency Unqualified to Issue - NBC Bay Area
In-depth coverage of our changing climate and environmental issues

Ex-EPA Scientists to Release Air Pollution Report They Say Agency Unqualified to Issue

    Joe Raedle/Getty Images (File)
    FILE - Exhaust flows out of the tailpipe of a vehicle on July 11, 2007, in Miami, Fla.

    Nearly one year ago, the Trump administration fired a panel of scientific experts who assisted the Environmental Protection Agency in its review of air quality standards for particulate matter, NBC News reported.

    Now, as the EPA prepares its report on those standards later this month, 20 of the fired scientists are meeting independently to release their own assessment of current air pollution levels, with a focus on the particles from fossil fuels that can make people sick. This group of scientists, engineers and researchers have formed a nongovernmental committee called the Independent Particulate Matter Review Panel.

    These scientists and researchers, former members of the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (CASAC) on particulate matter, said the EPA has stripped the panel down to its core seven members, who are ill-equipped to set air quality standards and don’t have the time to do it. 

