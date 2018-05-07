FDA Expands Kratom Recall Over Salmonella Fears

An image of the product label associated with the Badger Botanicals recall.

Badger Botanicals is recalling four different dietary supplements that may have been contaminated with salmonella, the Food and Drug Administration said on its website Friday.

The recall affects consumers who purchased Green Suma, Red Suma, Green Hulu 2 and Red Hulu 2 kratom dietary supplements in pouches of 250 grams through the Utah-based company’s website from Jan. 1 through April 12 of this year, the FDA said.

One possible illness has been reported in connection with the recall, according to the FDA. Salmonella symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramping and fever, the agency noted.

The recall comes less than a month after the FDA announced that it was investigating a "multistate outbreak" of Salmonella linked to products that contain kratom — a plant native to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Papau New Guina, according to the agency's website.

The agency hasn’t approved any uses for kratom, and has gotten "concerning reports about the safety of kratom, including deaths associated with its use," it said last month.

"The FDA advises consumers to avoid kratom in any form,” it said on its website. “In addition to the public health concerns raised by this outbreak, there is strong evidence that kratom affects the same opioid brain receptors as morphine and appears to have properties that expose people who consume kratom to the risks of addiction, abuse and dependence."

Anyone who bought the supplements included in the recall should stop using them. Unused supplements can be returned, the FDA said.

Consumers with questions can call Badger Botanicals at 1-385-325-0875.