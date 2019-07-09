Hundreds of U.S. Hospice Centers Get Failing Grades - NBC Bay Area
Hundreds of U.S. Hospice Centers Get Failing Grades

More than 300 hospice facilities out of the 4,563 surveyed nationwide between 2012 and 2016 were considered poor performers

Published 7 minutes ago

    Hundreds of hospice care facilities across the country were found to have serious, life-threatening deficiencies, according to an investigation by the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and obtained by NBC News.

    Severe complaints were lodged over unsanitary conditions at some facilities, and over patient wounds that were badly treated or not treated at all at others.

    More than 300 hospice facilities out of the 4,563 surveyed nationwide between 2012 and 2016 were considered poor performers, according to the IG’s report.

