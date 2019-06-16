Nationwide Recall Issued for Certain Ragu Pasta Sauces - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Recall Alert

Important News on Consumer Products That Can Keep You Safe

Nationwide Recall Issued for Certain Ragu Pasta Sauces

Customers are asked to look in their fridges and pantries for jars with the product codes below

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Certain Ragu Pasta Sauces
    Mizkan America
    Mizkan America recalled certain Ragu pasta sauces because they may contain plastic fragments.

    A nationwide voluntary recall was issued for certain Ragu pasta sauces that could contain fragments of plastic, parent company Mizkan America said. 

    No consumers have reported injuries or complaints, the company said Saturday. 

    The recall is for jars of Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion (45-ounce and 66-ounce jars), Old World Style Traditional (66-ounce jars) and Old World Style Meat (66-ounce jars) with certain production codes. 

    The jars were distributed nationwide, the company said. Retailers have already been notified.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

    Customers are asked to look in their fridges and pantries for jars with the product codes below. Any recalled sauce shouldn't be eaten and should be discarded. 

    Customers can call 800-328-7248 to receive a replacement. 

    The recalled product codes are: 

    RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

    • Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
    • Cap code: JUN0520YU2
    • Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

    RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

    No Religious Exemptions for Measles Vaccines

    [NATL] No Religious Exemptions for Measles Vaccines

    A new law signed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday ends religious exemptions for vaccinations for school children.

     
    The move comes as New York battles its worst measles outbreak in decades.
    (Published Friday, June 14, 2019)

    • Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
    • Cap code: JUN0620YU2
    • Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

    RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz. 

    • Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional
    • Cap code: JUN0420YU2
    • Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

    RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

    • Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat
    • Cap code: JUN0520YU2
    • Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices