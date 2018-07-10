Pain Patients Beg FDA for More Options, More Access to Opioids - NBC Bay Area
Pain Patients Beg FDA for More Options, More Access to Opioids

"Suicide is always an option for us," said one of the people who traveled to FDA headquarters for a hearing on chronic pain

Published 2 hours ago

    The Food and Drug Agency Administration, aiming to be more accommodating to chronic pain patients, held a meeting this week to hear people's stories about their pain, NBC News reported.

    Several dozen people traveled to FDA headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland, and the room was full of very unhappy people. One lay on the floor, another eased her back on the wall, another paced.

    "Suicide is always an option for us," said Mariann Farrell, a Pittsburgh resident who says she has multiple conditions, including fibromyalgia.

    The agency is considering how to account for the needs of people with chronic, intractable pain while also dealing with the opioid addiction crisis.

