Pillsbury Best Flour Recalled in 10 States Over E. Coli Concerns

The affected flour was sold in 10 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. (Published 2 hours ago)

Thousands of cases of Pillsbury Best flour are being recalled in 10 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, because of the possible presence of E. coli, the FDA announced.

Though no illnesses have been reported in this particular case, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tied it to a broader flour-linked outbreak blamed for more than a dozen illnesses mainly in East Coast states.

Hometown Food Company, in cooperation with ADM Milling Co., initiated the voluntary recall of two specific lot codes of its Pillsbury Best 5 lb. Bread Flour due to a potential presence of the pathogenic.

The product was manufactured by ADM Milling Co., at the company’s mill in Buffalo, New York.

About 4,620 eight-count cases of impacted Pillsbury Best 5 lb. Bread Flour were distributed to a retailers and distributors across 10 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The affected products have the following UPC codes, lot codes and best-if-used-by dates:

Pillsbury Best Bread Flour: UPC Item Code: 0 5150020031 5; Lot Code: 8 342; Use-By Date: JUN 08 2020

UPC Item Code: 0 5150020031 5; Lot Code: 8 343; Use-By Date: JUN 09 2020

Get more details on the broader recall here. The FDA says there have been no reports of any illnesses associated with these particular lots, and that the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution. It's actually part of a broader flour recall -- certain kinds of King Arthur and ALDI Baker's Corner flour were also pulled from shelves -- that the CDC says have sickened at least 17 people in eight states: New York (5), New Jersey (1), Connecticut (1), California (1), Missouri (1), Ohio (5), Pennsylvania (2), and Rhode Island (1). Three hospitalizations have been reported overall, the CDC said.

The severity of E. coli infections varies among individuals. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, often bloody diarrhea and vomiting. People usually develop symptoms and get sick 3-4 days after ingesting the germ, and most recover within a week. In some cases, individuals may develop a serious illness called hemolytic uremic syndrome which can result in kidney failure, stroke, and even death. Young children, elderly individuals, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems are more susceptible to foodborne illness.



If you have the affected product in your home or business, do not consume it. Please discard it immediately or return it to the retail location it was purchased from for a refund.



The FDA advises that if you feel ill or are concerned about illness, contact your physician.