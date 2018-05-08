Teen Wakes From Coma as Parents Prepare to Donate His Organs

Just when his parents signed papers allowing his organs to be donated to other children, 13-year-old Trenton McKinley began to stir from his coma, "Today" reported.

The Alabama boy was injured in a go-carting accident two months ago, rushed to a hospital with seven skull fractures.

"They told me I'd be a vegetable," Trenton told "Today" after he had regained consciousness hours before his family was prepared to take him off life support.



Now the teenager is able to talk and walk: "I don't really seem like a vegetable, do I?"