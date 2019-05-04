Tyson Foods Inc. issued a nationwide recall for nearly 12 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products that may be contaminated with "extraneous" material, namely pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

Previously, Tyson Foods recalled about 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets due to possible contamination with rubber in January, before recalling about 69,000 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken strips in March due to possible metal contamination.

Saturday's massive recall is an expansion of the March recall, FSIS stated.

The recall of nearly 12 million pounds of chicken was listed as a Class I recall, which is the most urgent designation by the agency. According to FSIS, a Class I recall "is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

The items under recall were produced on various dates ranging from Oct. 1, 2018, through March 8, 2019, FSIS said in a news release.

Consumers should look for establishment number "P-7221" on the back of the product package, FSIS advised and stated that products were shipped to Department of Defense and retails locations across the country and even to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Check your freezers, FSIS advised the public and instructed people to immediately throw away the products or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.